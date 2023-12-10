Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn served notices over endorsement of tobacco

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are amongst the top actors in Bollywood. Apart from their acting, the actors are also associated with several brand endorsements. Nonetheless, the trio also features together for a multi-brand endorsement for a tobacco ad, following which Allahabad court has issued notices to actors in connection with commercials they do for gutka companies.

According to reports, a petition has been filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court against the celebrities for participating in tobacco ads.

Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey has informed the Lucknow bench of Allahabad Court that the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued notices to actors Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn for their collaboration with tobacco companies on October 20 and asked the court to dismiss the petition as the matter is also being heard by the Supreme Court.

The next hearing on the matter has been fixed for May 9, 2024.

About the matter

It is worth-mentioning that Advocate Motilal Yadav had filed a petition raising concerns against the alleged participation of celebrities, especially 'Padma Awardees', in advertisements or endorsements of certain products or items which are harmful to the health of the public at large.

As a matter of fact, earlier in August 2023, the court had issued notices to Cabinet Secretary, Chief Commissioner and Central Consumer Protection Authority. The plea demanded a contempt action for non-compliance of its September 2022 order, in which it had asked the petitioner to approach the Government of India.

To this, the bench headed by Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan was informed by the Deputy Solicitor General that show cause notices were issued to the actors on October 20. The representation was made to the government on October 22, but no action was taken in the matter, the petitioner argued.

In response to the petition, the high court issued notice to the Cabinet Secretary of the central government. Following this on Friday, Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey informed the High Court that the Centre had issued show cause notices to Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn.

Earlier, megastar Amitabh Bachchan had also sent a legal notice to the tobacco company which exhibited his advertisement even after the cancellation of the contract.

