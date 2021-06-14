Is Shah Rukh Khan all set to return to Pathan shoot post lockdown? Here's what we know

After the superstar recently dropped a hint in a post on his handle, fans have been excited to see Shah Rukh Khan back on Pathan sets. With the COVID 19 restrictions being eased out and vaccination ramped up, here are all the details about the apparent shoot.

Just recently, became the talk of the town when he shared a photo on social media where he talked about trimming his beard. Seeing the superstar talk about getting back to work after a trim, left his fans stoked as they hoped he would resume shooting for Pathan after the lockdown restrictions were eased out. Now, as per a source close to the Pathan unit, the next schedule of SRK, and John Abraham starrer is all set to kick off at YRF Studios.

Not just this, the source close to the unit also shared that a set is being constructed currently for the shooting schedule to apparently begin on June 21, 2021. While the lockdown restrictions have been eased out, the question about the crew's COVID 19 vaccination also came in. About the vaccination of the crew, it was learnt that the inoculation drive for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan crew was apparently done. Ashok Dubey of FWICE said, "We have got the vaccination all the unit members including spot boys, setting and the other technicians done and they are all set to back to work and it is thanks to YRF studios who have taken the initiative."

Take a look at SRK's post:

Before the state went into lockdown mode due to the surge in COVID 19 cases, a set was being built at the helipad in Film City. However, it has now been put on hold. Amid so many developments, Shah Rukh Khan's recent social media post featuring a selfie surely came as a big hint for his fans who have been waiting for a long time to see the superstar on the big screen. Shah Rukh's last big-screen act was in Zero with and . The film, however, did not impress audiences.

