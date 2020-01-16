Shah Rukh Khan is all smiles alongside 'zordaar' Zoya Akhtar & 'jabardast' Jeff Bezos; Check it out

Shah Rukh Khan has shared an iconic picture on his Twitter account. The Zero actor is all smiles as he posed alongside 'zordaar' Zoya Akhtar and 'jabardast' Jeff Bezos.

The King Khan of Bollywood industry, has shared an iconic picture on his Twitter account. The Zero actor is all smiles as he posed alongside 'zordaar' Zoya Akhtar and 'jabardast' Jeff Bezos. The American entrepreneur, Jeff Bezos made a dashing entry at an event in the city along with his gorgeous girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. Jeff Bezos is currently visiting India. The American businessman made a very stylish appearance at the event. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star Shah Rukh Khan made his presence felt at the event.

He was seen happily posing for a picture along with Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar and the top boss of an online retail giant, Jeff Bezos. The American entrepreneur, Jeff Bezos looked vert stylish in a black and white blazer paired with trousers. The My Name Is Khan actor, Shah Rukh Khan made a fashionable appearance in a black suit. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director Zoya Akhtar looked chic in a pink outfit paired with a black coloured blazer. The trio made for a very stylish looking trio. The Om Shanti Om star Shah Rukh Khan also thanked the designer for his remarkable bow tie.

Fun and learning evening with the Zordaar #Zoyaakhtar & the Zabardast jeffbezos Thanx everyone at for arranging this. Aparna, Gaurav & Vijay Thx for ur kindness. AmitAgarwal ur bow tie was a killer... pic.twitter.com/RQUi0854PZ — Shah Rukh Khan (iamsrk) January 16, 2020

As per previous media reports, Jeff Bezos was enjoying the Indian festival of Makar Sankranti along with a bunch of kids. The American businessman did not leave any stone unturned to get into a desi look. Jeff Bezos shared a couple of pictures of him flying a kite with kids on his Instagram account. The followers of Jeff Bezos were rather impressed with his desi look.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Jeff Bezos makes a stylish appearance with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez at an event in the city)

Credits :Twitter

Read More