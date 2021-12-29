Shah Rukh Khan is all smiles in NEW photo likely from Pathan's film set, netizens say 'boss is back'.

Shah Rukh Khan shooting schedule had come to a standstill for the last three months but the actor is now back to doing what he does best. SRK has returned to the sets of Pathan alongside his cameo shoot for Salman Khan's Tiger 3. While the actor has stayed away from social media, fans were delighted to see a brand new photo of SRK.

The picture surfaced on Instagram as model-actor Diganta Hazarika, who was seen in Mohenjo Daro, shared it on Instagram. The picture quickly went viral as it shows SRK on a film set smiling for the camera. He has donned sunglasses, denims and a plain black tee. Sharing the photo, the caption read, "Success is not a good teacher, failure makes you HUMBLE…. SRK @iamsrk The most successful actor of India Cinema yet the most humble human being." The photo's location was mentioned as Mumbai.

Fans were quick to speculate if the photo was from the sets of Pathan. One die-hard fan wrote, "Thanks so much for this new pic of him he looks so good." While another commented, "Boss is back."

Check out the photo below:

It’s been three years since Shah Rukh Khan was seen on the big screen with Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero. His next few films have not yet been officially announced but King Khan has Pathan, Atlee's next and a cameo in Tiger 3 lined up.

