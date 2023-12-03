Shah Rukh Khan always sees guests off at his parties in Mannat: Jawan co-star Mukesh Chhabra recalls being surprised

Shah Rukh Khan is a celebrity who has millions of well-wishers living in every nook and corner of the world. The actor enjoys the fandom and love which he reciprocates by gifting his admirers blockbuster performances in his movies. However, he is also a humble being who makes sure he personally sees off all his guests attending a party at his house in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan sees off each guest at his parties says Mukesh Chhabra

In an interview with The Lallantop, casting director, filmmaker, and actor Mukesh Chhabra shared how generous and kind Shah Rukh Khan is. Sharing a personal anecdote, Chhabra recalled the time when he went to SRK’s Mumbai house Mannat to attend a party. And like everyone else says, the Jawan actor personally sees off all his guests.

Mukesh said, “Like you’ve heard, he is the most gracious host. I would hear others say in interviews that he always sees his guests off, and I wonder how that’s possible. But it’s true. When I went to Mannat, and he came to see me off, I was like, ‘Wow, it’s true’.” He further added that King Khan is sincere and disciplined in life even to this day.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan co-star Sanya Malhotra said he helped her with a scene

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sanya Malhotra also said that SRK is a very helpful and considerate person who helped her with a scene. She said, “He is Shah Rukh Khan for a reason. He is an institution. Just being around him, you can learn so many things, not just acting and just how he conducts himself around people, he is a true superstar and he is what he is for a reason you know.”

Revisiting the time when the Pathaan actor helped her, she said, “He helped me a lot with that particular scene, you know and I was in awe and I was like of course like it’s Shah Rukh Khan who is guiding me through it and he’s like yaa maybe you can try this, he gave me options ki ‘aise nai bolde, aise nai aise kar dete hai, aur aise nai yahan dekh lena’ (Do it like this, do it like that, and not like this, look here like this) and when I did it the way he had told me to do it, I was like, oh my God he is Shah Rukh Khan for a reason right.”

