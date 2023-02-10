Shah Rukh Khan always wanted to be an action hero; Calls Pathaan his 'dream come true'- Watch making video

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the thunderous success of his recently released film Pathaan. He returned to the big screen after four long years. The film was released on January 25th and since then there has been no stopping at the box office. It is helmed by Siddharth Anand and also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. Today, Aditya Chopra's YRF released the making video of Pathaan and let the audience see the BTS of the action thriller. Shah Rukh, who has been working in the film industry for 32 years now, said that he always wanted to be an action hero but ended up becoming a romantic hero. 'Pathaan is my dream come true'

King Khan's Pathaan is all set to touch the 900 crore mark worldwide. It has been breaking and creating new records since day one. In the making video, Shah Rukh is seen talking about his first out-and-out action film. The superstar teamed up with Siddharth for the first time. He is seen giving credit to his director. Khan said, "I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero, but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead. I have only wanted to be an action hero, so for me, it is my dream come true." He added, "I think this genre of film nobody knows better than Siddharth. I'm working with him for the first time, he just knows...this kind of cinema he knows very well. I just love the world that Siddharth makes.”