Shah Rukh Khan always wanted to do an action film: When Adi narrated DDLJ, I was like isme action kahan hai?

Shah Rukh Khan , the Badshah of Bollywood made a massive comeback to films after a 4-years-long hiatus, with the recent blockbuster Pathaan . The movie, which hit the theatres as the fourth installment of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, has been receiving immense love from both SRK fans and common audiences. The 57-year-old actor has astonished the audience with his power-packed performance and infectious onscreen charm in the film and has once again proved that he is aging like a fine wine.

At the recently held success meet of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he always wanted to become an action hero. He also narrated the incidents that happened before the release of his cult classic film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, which actually took birth out of his discussions with Aditya Chopra for an action film.

"When we had started we were shooting Darr, Pam aunty, adi, juhi, we used to play scrabble in the night. I have always been very fond of him. Adi said he will do an action film, and asked if I will do it and I said yes. Then 3-4 years later, he called and said I am coming to narrate an action film. I really wanted to play an action hero and he narrated to me a film in Mehboob studio. That film was Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. I was like ismein action Kahan hai. I called Yash ji and told him what happened to him. Then Adi said we will do it next," recalled Shah Rukh Khan.

"But then we did Dil toh pagal hai. That also did well, but we never did the action. In fact, he narrated to me one more some four years ago too. But I really thank him that after so many years he stayed on his promise and made Pathaan with me. Today in Maratha Mandir our DDLJ is going on and so is Pathaan," stated the proud superstar.

About Pathaan

Pathaan, which marked Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with director Siddharth Anand features him as the titular character, a RAW field agent. The blockbuster film features Deepika Padukone as the female lead, while popular actor John Abraham appeared as the lead antagonist. Salman Khan made a cameo appearance as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, his character from the Tiger film series in the film, which is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films.