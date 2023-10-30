Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar are ‘always going to be stars’, says Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah has been working in the Indian film industry for decades now. However, the actress rose to fame when she became a part of projects like Dil Dhadakne Do, Delhi Crime, Jalsa, and Human, among some others. In a recent interview, the actress shared who she considers a star in Bollywood. Shah also added that she doesn’t want to be one.

Shefali Shah says Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar are stars

Shefali Shah recently sat for a chat with The Indian Express at the Express Adda. The International Emmy nominee was joined by Jim Sarbh and Vir Das for the interview. When the Darlings actress was asked who according to her are stars, she said, “Shah Rukh Khan is a star and he is always going to be a star. So is Mr Bachchan. So was Dilip Kumar Sahab.” She added that actors like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are stars. However, she is not one and doesn’t want to be a ‘star’.

Shefali Shah says she is receiving awards but not work

The actress was lauded when she played the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the OTT series Delhi Crime, back in 2019. The 50-year-old actress is also nominated for an International Emmy award in the Best Performance by an Actress category for the second season of the show. Back in 2020, the first season had won the International Emmy for Best Drama Series. However, despite all the accolades, Shefali Shah has been facing difficulties in bagging roles.

Expressing her disappointment, the Doctor G actress said, “People called me ‘one of the finest actresses of our country’, but I didn’t get any work. I won awards, but I didn’t get any work. If validation can only decorate my walls, it is redundant. I have been working for 25-30 years, but I have started really working in the last four years. My career has been more about waiting than working.”

Shefali Shah’s work front

The actress recently made a cameo appearance in the mystery film Neeyat and is gearing up for the release of her next project titled Three Of Us.

