Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan rehearsed a lot, recalls Deepak Tijori; admits arguing with both: ‘Muje takleef hoti thi’

Actor Deepak Tijori fondly reminisces about his experiences working alongside superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, highlighting their unique dedication to their craft. Tijori recalled how both actors were known for their meticulous rehearsal routines before each scene. The actor also added that he used to argue with them for the same habit and expressed, "uske baad muje takleef hoti thi fir".

His collaborations with them in iconic films such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Baadshah, and Ghulam remain memorable milestones in his career.

In an interview with Radio Nasha, the actor was asked to choose between Jawan actor and PK actor, who also appeared in a special appearance in Deepak’s film Pehla Nasha, marking it the only time the superstar duo shared a frame in any film. Tijori said, “Both are equal to me because I would argue with them over the same thing, that they rehearse a lot! Uske baad mujhe takleef hoti thi. I was more impromptu and would tell them I would do the reading; you guys do your rehearsals!”

In an old interview with the Indian Express, Tijori spoke about his enduring friendship with King Khan and shared some interesting insights into their professional relationship. Tijori revealed that the Pathaan actor had not committed to Baazigar until Tijori gave his approval.

Advertisement

Tijori mentioned that, during their close friendship, they often spent time together socially and personally. He remembered visiting Khan's home and unexpectedly finding a VHS copy of A Kiss Before Dying. Since Tijori was already in discussions with the film’s directors, he was surprised to see the film at Khan's place. Shah Rukh casually remarked that the directors had sent him the film for the lead role but was waiting for Tijori’s go-ahead before making a decision.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh's King alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Varma. King is a high-energy action thriller that follows the journey of a mentor and his disciple as they navigate various challenges and test their survival skills. The title King reflects the plot, portraying SRK’s role as 'The King of The World… Underworld' in this action-packed narrative. For more updates stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan signed Baazigar after getting clearance from Deepak Tijori?