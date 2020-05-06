Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam feed their sweet cravings by gorging on cakes in a THROWBACK pic & we want a bite too

In this throwback photo, Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam are seen gorging on some yummy cakes and we wish we could get a bite of it too. See PHOTO

’s little munchkin grabbed attention when he made an appearance with daddy during his performance at the I for India fundraiser concert to raise funds for the Covid 19 warriors. From , , , to Arijit Singh, , and others, a host of Bollywood celebs participated in the concert and for most of us, it was SRK’s closing act that grabbed eyeballs

While the concert was almost five hours long, it started with ’s act and ended with SRK’s act wherein the superstar crooned to his quarantine version of Bela Ciao. Yes, the King Khan showed his singing style to a song titled 'Sab Sahi Ho Jayega', where Shah Rukh sang lyrics about activities which people are doing in lockdown. In the song, the actor sang about binge-watching shows, staring at the fan, dreaming about watching a cricket match at a crowded stadium and he also stressed on the fact that the lockdown has made a singer out of SRK. But for us, the highlight was when AbRam and SRK showed off their dance moves and did some head banging and in the end, AbRam stops his daddy and says, "Papa, enough now. Let's go'. Shah Rukh tweeted his performance with a caption stating, "Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @Its_Badshah & @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. Thanks, Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. Ab bhai, lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying 'papa enough now!’ Par Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega!"

And today, we got our hands on a throwback photo wherein Shah Rukh Khan is seen looking at a wide display of cakes while son AbRam happily enjoys his slice of cake. In the photo, Shah Rukh Khan is seen wearing a black sweatshirt and as always, he looks hot. Well, this photo is from the time when social distancing wasn’t the norm and we could freely visit our friends parties and enjoy with everyone.

Check out the photo of Shah Rukh Khan and son Abram eating cakes here:

