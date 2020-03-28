Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt to collaborate again for Siddharth Anand's movie after Dear Zindagi? Find Out

As per the latest reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt will be collaborating for the second time in Siddharth Anand's new project. They were last seen together in Dear Zindagi.

It’s been more than a year since has appeared on the silver screen. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for the superstar to announce his next project soon. Numerous speculations have been doing rounds about King Khan’s upcoming movie but there have been no official confirmations about the same. The Coronavirus crisis has hit India too along with other countries and during this period, many other reports have come up regarding the superstar’s next plan.

As per a recent report by Filmfare, Shah Rukh Khan will collaborate with filmmaker Siddharth Anand for his new project. It has also been stated in the same report that will also star alongside him in the same movie. The two actors were last seen together in Dear Zindagi helmed by Gauri Shinde. Talking about Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker is accredited with many hit movies including the 2019 action drama War starring , Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, check out this picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt below:

Although Shah Rukh Khan has been away from movies for a long time, he still grabs attention at various events and occasions whenever he makes a public appearance. This proves that the superstar’s fame has not faded a bit. On the work front, he was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero co-starring and in the lead roles. However, it could not create any magic at the box office.

