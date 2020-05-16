Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan is Karan Johar’s son Yash’s answer when he asks him to name his country

Karan Johar asks Yash to name his country and the child’s reply will break you into laughter; WATCH

And is back with his lockdown with Johar’s series of videos, and while in the past, we have seen Yash and Roohi dismiss his fashion choices, and also, raid his closet and bathroom, today, in the latest, Karan Johar shared another video which had Papa Johar turn teacher for his twins and ask them general knowledge questions. In the said video, we can see Karan Johar asking Yash his name and to this, Yash says, “Yash Karan Johar.”

On hearing this, Karan Johar had a chest-thumping moment as he applauded the kid for the answer, and next up, this Ae Dil Hain Mushkil director asks Yash the city he lives in and to this, Yash says, “Mumbai,” but the next question had us all in splits. Why? Because next up, Karan Johar asks Yash to name the country that he lives in and to this, a cute Yash says “ and Amitabh Bachchan,” and on hearing the answer, just like all of us, Karan, too, breaks into laugher and then corrects Yash and tells him that his country is not Amitabh and SRK, it is India and to be sure that his child learns the name of his country, Karan asks Yash to say ‘I love my India.’ Next up, Papa Johar quizzes Roohi about her school friends and asks her to name her friends and when she takes her friends name, Karan asks Roohi whether she is missing her friends and when she nods in agreement, Karan says even he is missing his friends.

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar came together to organise a fundraiser concert which had Shah Rukh Khan, , , , and others perform to entertain the fans and raise funds for COVID 19.

Check out Karan Johar's latest lockdown with Johars video here:

