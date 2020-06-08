Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma dancing to Jab Harry Met Sejal’s song in a throwback video is all things fun

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma

hasn’t signed a film post the debacle of Anand L.Rai’s Zero, and the most comment question that is addressed to SRK during his various social media interactions with fans is as to when he will announce his next project. While we don’t know when will Shah Rukh Khan announce his next film, but what keeps us and all of his fans happy amid lockdown are his social media photos and fan club videos that often go viral. And today, we got our hands on a video of SRK and , from what looks like the promotions of Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal and in the video, the two are seen goofing around and dancing to a song from the film.

In the said video, we can see Harry aka SRK and Sejal aka Anushka Sharma dancing to the song Butterfly. Here, we can see Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka recalling the steps of the song while dancing to it and it is all things cute and fun and is surely going to ward off your lockdown blues. That said, a few days back, Shah Rukh Khan came out in support of a toddler whose video had gone viral on social media wherein the kid was trying to wake up his dead mother at Bihar's Muzaffarpur railway station, and seeing the video, Shah Rukh retweeted Meer Foundation's tweet and wrote, "Thank you all for getting us in touch with the little one. We all pray he finds strength to deal with the most unfortunate loss of a parent. I know how it feels...Our love and support is with you baby….”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero co-starring and Anushka Sharma, and as of now, he hasn’t announced his next film. Also, SRK participated in the virtual concert to raise funds for COVID 19 warriors that was organized by and Zoya Akhtar.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's video here:

