Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan arrive to pay their last respects to Pamela Chopra; See Pic

Pamela Chopra’s sudden demise has left everyone in a state of shock. Yash Chopra’s wife passed away at the age of 74 today. She passed away at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital today where she was admitted for the past 15 days due to age-related issues. Since morning many Bollywood celebrities have arrived to pay their last respects to Pamela. And now Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan have arrived to pay their last respects.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan arrive

In the video, we can see Shah Rukh Khan arriving in an all-white attire. As he walks inside the building his son Aryan Khan accompanies him. Apart from them, Pamela Chopra’s son Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra were seen exiting after attending the final rites. Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Nigam, Anupam Kher, Karan Johar and other celebrities also attended the last rites and were seen exiting in the cars.

Check out the video:

Many celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Javed Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Amaal Mallik, Raghav Juyal, Bhumi Pednekar and others took to their social media handles to pay their last respects. Pamela Chopra was an Indian playback singer, who had sung several film songs for her husband Yash Chopra’s films- right from Kabhie Kabhie to Mujhse Dosti Karoge! She was recently seen in Netflix’s documentary The Romantics, in which she was seen talking about her husband's journey as a director. She had appeared on the big screen for the opening song Ek Duje Ke Vaaste from Dil To Pagal Hai. She made an appearance with her husband Yash Chopra.

