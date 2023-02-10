Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan make rare appearance together; SPOTTED at his manager's home with Gauri

Shah Rukh Khan, the celebrated Bollywood superstar is on a high with the massive success of his latest outing, Pathaan. The spy thriller marked SRK's comeback to the lead roles after a long hiatus of over 4 years. King Khan, who is currently in the mood for celebrations, was recently spotted at his manager Pooja Dadlani's new house in Mumbai, Interestingly, the superstar made a rare public appearance with his eldest son Aryan Khan, as they attended Dadlani's house warming party. Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan spotted together

In a recent video that has been going viral on social media, Shah Rukh Khan is seen arriving at his manager Pooja Dadlani's new house with his wife Gauri Khan, and eldest son Aryan Khan. However, King Khan did not pose for the paparazzi who were waiting outside Dadlani's residence. In the video, Aryan Khan is seen in his casual best in a black t-shirt which he paired with a pair of denim trousers. Gauri Khan, on the other hand, looked chic in a casual white top and trousers. Check out the video and pictures below:

Shah Rukh Khan's work front Pathaan, the spy thriller that features Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, is one of the biggest successes of Bollywood in recent times. It has also been confirmed that the Siddharth Anand directorial is also getting a sequel in the future. Meanwhile, King Khan is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming comedy thriller Jawan, which is helmed by the renowned Tamil filmmaker Atlee. He is also teaming up with acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for the first time, for the upcoming social drama Dunki. Aryan Khan to make his movie debut The popular star kid is now set to enter the film industry and recently took to his official Instagram handle to announce his movie debut. However, Aryan Khan is not entering Bollywood as an actor but is making his debut as a writer and director. "Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action," wrote the eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, as he shared the big news on his official social media handle.

