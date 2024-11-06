Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan make heads turn as they get papped at dubbing studio for Mufasa: The Lion King; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan and his elder son Aryan Khan made fans go gaga when they first lent their voices to the iconic characters, Mufasa and Simba, respectively, in The Lion King. Yet again, the father-son duo will be reprising their roles in the upcoming animated movie, Mufasa: The Lion King. This time, AbRam has also been roped in to dub for young Mufasa in the movie, which will hit cinemas on December 20.

Since the American musical drama film is inching towards its release date, the Khans have been visiting a dubbing studio in Mumbai to give final touches to their characters. On November 5, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted leaving his swanky luxury car and rushing towards the studio. For the work night, King Khan donned a plain white shirt, a pair of blue denims, sneakers, and a cool cap. The bright blue watch on her wrist added that much-needed pop of color to his OOTN.

Take a look:

Soon after, his son Aryan Khan was spotted leaving the same studio. The upcoming filmmaker went for a casual outfit and was seen in an oversized graphic tee from his own clothing brand paired with cargo pants and basic sneakers.

Take a look:

A couple of days ago, SRK was spotted at the same venue with his entourage of security personnel and his manager. His daughter Suhana Khan was also spotted doing her big sister duties. The Archies actress brought her little brother AbRam Khan to the dubbing studio so he could perform his part.

After wrapping up for the day, the brother-sister duo left the spot. The way Suhana protected her younger brother made hearts melt online. For the unknown, Mufasa: The Lion King is the prequel to the 2019 remake of the 1994 animated movie The Lion King.

The Khans will be dubbing for the Hindi version of the film. Apart from them, actors Shreyas Talpade and Sanjay Mishra will also be lending their voices for Timon and Pumbaa, respectively. Just like SRK’s fans, are you also excited to hear the voices of the Khans in the animated movie?

