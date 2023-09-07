Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee to return with Jawan 2? Details inside

Disclaimer: This article contains Jawan spoilers

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans had been waiting with bated breaths for his film Jawan to release. The wait finally came to an end as the Atlee directorial was released in theaters today. The film caused mass hysteria among fans, and we saw videos of the audience dancing their heart out to Zinda Banda in packed theaters. As soon as the early morning shows of Jawan ended, fans took to their Twitter to share their review of Jawan, and called it a blockbuster! Meanwhile, many on social media feel that Jawan 2 could be in the pipeline, and the makers might return with a sequel. Want to know why? Read on to find out!

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee to return with Jawan 2?

For those who've already seen Jawan, there's a compelling reason behind fan speculation about a potential sequel. The film cleverly drops hints about Jawan 2 in its conclusion, leaving viewers intrigued. Shah Rukh, portraying Azad's character, receives an envelope towards the end, containing crucial information about their next mission. Notably, this envelope is delivered by a special guest appearance. If Jawan 2 is indeed in the works, it promises an exciting journey ahead as the creators navigate the next chapter of the story.

Shah Rukh Khan thanks his fans for showering love on Jawan

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently took to his Twitter account to thank his fans. He was overwhelmed by all the love he received from the audience. King Khan tweeted, “Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan.”

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, Jawan stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra, among others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also have special appearances in the film.

