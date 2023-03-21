Shah Rukh Khan and Bhuvan Bam team up for a hilarious video; Fans can't stop gushing over their 'favourites'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen after four years with his most-anticipated film, Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. The film was released in theatres on January 25 and it went on to make and break new records at the box office. It even crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. After enjoying a tremendous run at the box office, Pathaan is all set to release on an OTT platform on March 22. Shah Rukh shot a promotional video with comedian and actor Bhuvan Bam to announce the film's OTT premiere.

Shah Rukh Khan leaves fans in splits with his hilarious video with Bhuvan Bam

The video starts with SRK saying his Pathaan dialouge 'Apni kursi ki peti baandh lo'. But he ends up getting annoyed with the same old style of promoting the films. He then tells Bhuvan, "Kya yaar ye, aap film ke dialogues kyun use karte ho promotion mein, kuch naya kyun nahi sochte ho?" He asks him to think of coming up with some innovative ideas to promote the film. Bhuvan's suggestions leave King Khan frustrated. The actor himself comes up with his own idea and asks Bhuvan to roll the camera.

Shah Rukh is seen flaunting his toned muscles, six-pack abs and swag and says, "Pathaan dekhiye, sirf Prime Video par." Bhuvan sarcastically tells him, "This was too fresh." Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, their fans were seen gushing over their collaboration. A fan wrote, "Brilliant chemistry between #bhuvan and #Srk plus the witty humor is lit." Another fan commented, "Favorites togetherrr." Some comments also read, "King of Bollywood and king of YouTube."

A while ago, Bhuvan took to Instagram and dropped a picture with Shah Rukh. He is s huge fan of the superstar and it was indeed a dream come true moment for him. He wrote, "Choti choti aakhein, badey badey khwaab #BBxSRK."

