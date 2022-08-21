Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone arrive in Chennai with Atlee to shoot for her cameo in Jawan; WATCH
Deepika Padukone jets off to Chennai with Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for her cameo in Jawan.
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan make for a great team on-screen and there is no denying this fact. Fans love their Jodi and now that they are all set to thrill us in Pathaan, fans cannot wait for the film. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Deepika will join SRK and Nayanthara in Atlee’s Jawan. Apparently, she would be seen in a cameo in the film. And it looks like she is all geared up to shoot for her cameo for which she jetted off to Chennai today with King Khan.
Credits: Manav Manglani Instagram
