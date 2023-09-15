Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone dancing to Jawan's song Chaleya will melt your heart; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's highly-anticipated, high-octane action-packed film Jawan has been incredibly successful at the box office ever since it hit theaters. Directed by Atlee, it has made history by earning a remarkable Rs 322 crore in its first week of release itself. In response to the positive reviews, the makers and the team of Jawan have organized a post-release meeting with the media today, September 15 after the film's release. The event is attended by the entire cast of Jawan. During the event, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone grooved to the beats of Chaleya on stage.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone shake a leg on the beats of Chaleya

During the post-release event of the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan helmed by Atlee, which was organized by the film’s makers and the team, Anirudh Ravichander who composed the film's soundtrack and background score, was requested on stage to perform live. He started with his song Zinda Banda followed by Chaleya, during which he invited Shah Rukh and Deepika on stage to groove along with him to the beats of the song. Deepika was quick to learn the steps and both of them absolutely set the stage on fire making the fans cheer and hoot for them. HAVE A LOOK:

Shah Rukh Khan talks about the making of Jawan

During the event, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the making of Jawan and said, “I need to tell you the importance of this day to all of us. Of course, it's a celebration of Jawan, all the artists, all the actors, all of them…Very seldom we get an opportunity to live with a film for years. Jawan has been in the making for four years - because of COVID and time constraints. But there were so many people involved in this film, especially people down from the South who came and shifted to Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years working day and night for this film, the hardest ever. Bahut log apne ghar bhi nahi gaye, bahut saare log hain jinke bacche yaha par ho gaye, mere director Atlee ke (So many people didn’t visit their homes, many people had their kids here like my director Atlee).”

He further added, “The wonderful Deepika Padukone is stunning, all the ladies in the film are beautiful. I think Vijay Sethupathi is outstanding, aur Sunil Grover kamaal hain, aur mera toh jawab hi nahi. But iss film ke asli heroes and heroines woh technicians hai jinhone isko 4 saal se banaya hai.”

ALSO READ: Jawan Post-Release Event: Shah Rukh Khan praises Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi and team; ‘Mera toh...’