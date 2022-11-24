Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s iconic Om Shanti Om pose turned into a cake; Check it out

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are two of the biggest stars of Bollywood. They have a huge fan following and their on-screen Jodi is loved by the fans. Well, Deepika made her big Bollywood debut with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film did extremely well at the box office and it is still among the most loved films. Well, what if we told you that a cake of the shape of Deepika and SRK’s iconic pose from the film was made by a cake artist? Yes! You heard that right. The Farah Khan directorial has got a sweet tribute at the world's largest cake competition. A lady named Tina Scott Parashar created a huge cake of SRK and Deepika.

A fan page with the name of Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club shared photos and videos of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s cake from the world’s largest cake competition. The tweet read, "#Pathaan stars - #ShahRukhKhan and #DeepikaPadukone’s cake of #OmShantiOm is the main display at Cake International Birmingham- The world’s largest cake competition. The cake is made by Tina Scott Parashar who completed making this special cake in a month. #CantWaitForPathaan (sic)."

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. This film marks his comeback on the big screen after over four years. Pathaan is scheduled to release on 25th January 2023. SRK also has Jawan and Dunki in the pipeline.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

The popular star will be next seen in Pathaan, the upcoming spy thriller which features Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role. She is also joining hands with Hrithik Roshan for the ariel action thriller Fighter, which started rolling recently. Deepika Padukone is also set to make her Telugu debut with the Prabhas starrer Project K. She is also reportedly in talks to play the female lead in SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's untitled adventure film.