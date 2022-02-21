Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathan not targeting Diwali 2022 release?

Shah Rukh Khan's fans are waiting tirelessly for the actor to make a comeback on the big screen. The pandemic has played a huge spoilsport and even though SRK has returned to work, the actor's comeback film after four years has left fans anxious and equally excited. For the unversed, SRK will resume shooting for Pathan in Spain with Deepika Padukone in a few days. However, as per latest reports, the makers may not release it around Diwali 2022 as planned initially.

According to a latest report in Bollywood Life, a source revealed that the makers are being extra careful since Pathan is a part of the spy universe that is being developed in tandem with Tiger 3 and War.

"Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback to cinema post a self-imposed 4-year hiatus, and since Pathan is a part of a specific production house’s spy universe along with Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan's War, every little detail of the movie is being scrutinised with a fine comb," the source revealed.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone had hinted at a 2022 year-end release for Pathan. Talking to news agency PTI, Deepika had said, “We are in the process of finishing Pathan now which should hopefully be released by the end of this year. We have the last schedule left."

The last schedule will be in Mallorca, Spain and the entire team will head to the country next month. Click the link below to read more details about Pathan's Spain schedule.

