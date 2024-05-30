Shah Rukh Khan and family get snapped at airport; heading to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Italy pre-wedding bash?

Shah Rukh Khan is currently on cloud nine after his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders won the finals. After that, a video went viral suggesting that the superstar is currently busy reading the script of King. Meanwhile, the star has also been keeping it busy with his personal commitments.

A while back, SRK was spotted at the airport accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan, and kids, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan, leaving fans wondering if they’re leaving for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Italy. Check it out!

Shah Rukh Khan along with their kids spotted at the Mumbai airport

Today, on May 30, Shah Rukh Khan along with his family and manager were spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport in the wee hours. The family was captured from a distance by the paps as they headed off to an undisclosed location. In the pictures and videos that surfaced on the internet, one can see King Khan, his son Aryan Khan, and Suhana Khan getting inside the airport.

Meanwhile, fans have been speculating that the family is jetting off to Italy for the grand cruise wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Take a look:

Notably, months after having their first pre-wedding celebrations at Gujarat’s Jamnagar, Ambanis have hosted another gala event overseas. From a couple of days, several celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor with dad Boney Kapoor among others were spotted at the airport leaving for the special celebrations.

Advertisement

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony in Italy

For the unversed, the next chapter of Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding kickstarted on May 29 on a cruise that will extend till June 1 around Italy and France. An itinerary also surfaced on the internet revealing the activities planned during this period along with the dress codes for the guests.

According to the itinerary, the theme for the gala event is “Terra e Mare," meaning the land and sea. It also contained a small message, “Life is a journey,” written in Italian.

It stated, “These days, when friends come together, will be the adventures of a lifetime." The itinerary further added that it would be a journey of discovery and exploration in Italy and France.

ALSO READ: Jackie Shroff expresses gratitude to Delhi High Court for protecting his personality rights; says, ‘such abuse can mislead the public...’