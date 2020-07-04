Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s adorable banter over refurbishing his office room wins the internet; See Post

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the epitome of grace in Bollywood. In a recent social media conversation, King Khan and his wife indulged in cute banter that is winning hearts.

If there is one couple in Bollywood that can be called the powerful duo, it is and . Be it their red carpet appearances or their social media posts, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri always manage to win the internet with their adorable antics. Amid the lockdown too, Shah Rukh has been spending time at home with wife Gauri Khan. Amid this, recently, when Gauri shared her work on social media, King Khan could not resist but drop an adorable request on the same.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri had shared photos of how ceilings of a house are as important as any other section. Seeing the stunning photos, Shah Rukh dropped a hilarious but adorable request for his interior designer wife. Shah Rukh urged her to work on the ceilings of his Red Chillies’ office room and ready it for post lockdown work. But, what is even cuter is Gauri’s reply to King Khan and their adorable banter on social media is winning the internet and of course, fan’s hearts too.

Shah Rukh commented, “Can you now please refurbish my Red Chillies office room with a new ceiling I have been asking you to do!!! I want something nice to look upto when we restart work.” To this, Gauri Khan replied, “@iamsrk our team is on it sir.” Seeing the same, a friend of Shah Rukh and Gauri suggested that the designer put up a huge blow of herself in his office room. To this, Gauri could not resist but agree.

Here is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s cute Instagram banter:

Watching the King and Queen interact on IG is aww-dorable! Truly, #CoupleGoals!! RT if you love their love. #ShahRukhKhan #GauriKhan pic.twitter.com/j0WEcZeAYr — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) July 3, 2020

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have been spending time with kids , and . While Suhana often shares how she and her mom Gauri Khan have been spending time with each other on social media, SRK too posts photos of himself chilling at home, every now and then. The actor was last seen in Zero with and . Rumours have been doing rounds that SRK is doing Rajkumar Hirani’s next. However, nothing has been confirmed about it.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×