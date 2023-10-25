Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan wedding anniversary special: When Jawan star revealed how their love story began

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are a perfect example of an ideal couple. Even many years after their wedding, the two never fail to shell major relationship goals. Today, on October 25, the couple is celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary. While fans are often seen drooling over Shah Rukh Khan for his loyalty and being a one-woman man, do you know how this true love actually blossomed? Read on to know.

When Shah Rukh Khan spoke about falling in love with Gauri Khan within 3 seconds

In an old interview with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adaalat, Shah Rukh Khan once revealed meeting his now wife Gauri at a party while they were teenagers. After meeting with her for the first time, the actor claimed that he decided that he wanted to be with her.

During the interview, the Jawan star was asked by a fan about his first-ever crush. To which the actor shared that he studied in an all-boys school. It wasn’t that he had no interest in girls, SRK shared. He mentioned actively participating in sports and plays. However, it was Gauri who was his first and last crush.

Recalling the times, SRK shared, “Vo 14 saal ki thi, main 18 saal ka tha. Main unko party mein mila aur vo pehli aisi ladki thi jinhone mujhse 3 seconds se zyada baat ki to main itna encourage ho gaya iss baat se, main bola eho kudi leni hai! (He was 14 then, and I was 18. I met her at a party. She was the first girl, who spoke to me for more than three seconds. I was so encouraged by this gesture that I thought this is the only girl I want to be with).”

When Shah Rukh Khan claimed that he could leave films for his wife, Gauri Khan

In an old interview with Stardust in 1992, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his marriage with Gauri Khan. He claimed to prioritize his wife, Gauri over films. He was quoted saying, “My wife comes first. And I can tell you this much that if ever I am asked to make a choice between my career and Gauri, I’ll leave films… I mean I would go insane but for her. She’s the only thing I have… I love her body. I am hooked to her.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married on October 25, 1991. The couple is blessed with three kids; Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam.

