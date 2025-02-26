Shah Rukh Khan and his family to move out of Mannat? Here's the reason why

Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan's and his family’s residence in Mumbai, is an extremely popular location. On festivals, the superstar’s birthday, or even on normal days, fans gather in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of him. It has now been learned that the Khan family will be moving out of Mannat. However, this move is temporary as the property will be undergoing renovation.

According to a recent report in the Hindustan Times, the renovation and extension work of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat will start in May 2025. It will reportedly take around two years for the project, so Shah Rukh and his family would be shifting to a new residence for the duration.

They will be moving to the Pali Hill area of the city, where SRK has rented four floors of a luxury apartment from producer Vashu Bhagnani’s family. They are located in the Puja Casa building. The portal’s source said, “Each floor has one flat, and while it is clearly not as capacious as Mannat, there is enough space to accommodate his security and other staff.” Shah Rukh will reportedly be paying a monthly rent of Rs 24 lakh for the flats.

Back in 2024, a report in Times Now revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan were planning to expand Mannat by adding two new floors worth Rs 25 crore. Gauri reportedly filed an application with the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) in November 2024. In this, she requested permission to add two new floors to the existing building.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has the movie King in his lineup. The actor had no Bollywood release last year, so fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of his next film. SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan, is also a part of the action thriller. Abhishek Bachchan has been cast in a negative role.

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Pathaan director Siddharth Anand will be helming King. The shoot is expected to start soon and will take place across the globe. Pathaan 2 is also in the making.

