Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to reunite again for a new project? DEETS inside

If media reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will be reuniting on the big screen again for a new project. Read further for more details.

and Kajol are considered to be one of the most iconic on-screen couples of the Hindi Film industry and there is no doubt about this fact. The two of them have collaborated for many blockbuster movies. According to the latest buzz in B-town, this popular Jodi may reunite again on the big screen. If rumors are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan will be working with Raj and Krishna DK for his next movie.

There is another set of rumors that suggest the Happy New Year actor will be collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for his next project. According to a report by Filmfare, the well-known filmmaker may cast either Kajol or Kareena Kapoor Khan for his upcoming directorial. This movie will be reportedly shot in Canada, London and Gujarat. However, the makers have not officially revealed any details. Further information is awaited on the part of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol about the entire matter.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were last seen together in the 2015 movie Dilwale. The fact that the two of them will be reportedly seen together in a movie has excited the fans. Now, we will wait for either Rajkumar Hirani or Shah Rukh Khan himself to confirm the reports! Talking about the superstar, he stole the limelight while attending a university function in Mumbai despite having a knee injury.

