As Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s My Name Is Khan clocks in 10 years, Karan Johar and Kajol reminisce the memories

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer My Name Is Khan was one of the most memorable films for several fans. As the film completed 10 years today, Kajol and director Karan Johar took to social media to pen heartfelt notes. Check it out.

A film that surely is special for several and Kajol fans is My Name Is Khan. 10 years ago, on this very date, My Name is Khan released in theatres and fans got to witness the journey of Rizwan Khan and Mandira. The emotional story of a man suffering from Asperger’s Syndrome going to meet US President to tell him that ‘his name is Khan and he is not a terrorist’ left everyone in awe. Shah Rukh and Kajol’s sweet chemistry and ’s direction made My Name Is Khan special.

As the film clocked in 10 years today, Karan and Kajol shared their memories in the form of sweet notes about shooting for the film. The director shared a video of snippets from Shah Rukh and Kajol starrer and thanked SRK and the actress for breathing life into Rizwan and Mandira. KJo wrote, “Bhai @iamsrk put his all into creating Rizwan...and I will always be eternally grateful to him for just being him,” and thanked Shah Rukh for his eternal support while shooting for My Name Is Khan.

About Kajol, Karan was all praises about her for being an exceptional artist. Kajol too reminisced the memories associated with the filming of My Name Is Khan. She mentioned that everything about My Name is Khan was special for her as it was her daughter’s first Disney trip. Kajol wrote, “Soooooo many memories. So much fun from Nysa's first Disney trip to seeing the history of San Fran up close and personal with the most amazing sunrise. It will always be one of my most fav memories!#10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan.”

Meanwhile, Kajol shared some photos from the filming of the Shah Rukh co-starrer that left fans nostalgic. The film managed to win hearts back then and Shah Rukh and Kajol's performances in it were lauded. While fans wait for Shah Rukh to share his thoughts on the film completing 10 years, Kajol and Karan’s posts about My Name Is Khan are taking over the internet.

