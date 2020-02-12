As Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s My Name Is Khan clocks in 10 years, Karan Johar and Kajol reminisce the memories
A film that surely is special for several Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol fans is My Name Is Khan. 10 years ago, on this very date, My Name is Khan released in theatres and fans got to witness the journey of Rizwan Khan and Mandira. The emotional story of a man suffering from Asperger’s Syndrome going to meet US President to tell him that ‘his name is Khan and he is not a terrorist’ left everyone in awe. Shah Rukh and Kajol’s sweet chemistry and Karan Johar’s direction made My Name Is Khan special.
As the film clocked in 10 years today, Karan and Kajol shared their memories in the form of sweet notes about shooting for the film. The director shared a video of snippets from Shah Rukh and Kajol starrer and thanked SRK and the actress for breathing life into Rizwan and Mandira. KJo wrote, “Bhai @iamsrk put his all into creating Rizwan...and I will always be eternally grateful to him for just being him,” and thanked Shah Rukh for his eternal support while shooting for My Name Is Khan.
About Kajol, Karan was all praises about her for being an exceptional artist. Kajol too reminisced the memories associated with the filming of My Name Is Khan. She mentioned that everything about My Name is Khan was special for her as it was her daughter’s first Disney trip. Kajol wrote, “Soooooo many memories. So much fun from Nysa's first Disney trip to seeing the history of San Fran up close and personal with the most amazing sunrise. It will always be one of my most fav memories!#10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan.”
#10yearsofmynameiskhan This will always remain an extremely special film for me....a film that not only had relevant messaging but also ( in my opinion) a beating heart! Bhai @iamsrk put his all into creating Rizwan...and I will always be eternally grateful to him for just being him ....for being such a rock solid support to me through the journey of the film...love you so much Bhai! And love you @kajol for breathing life into Mandira and just being the fabulous and incredible artist that you are!!! And finally thank you to #shibanibathija for writing and creating the film and every character! Writing is the spine that we can give body to....thank you
Soooooo many memories. So much fun from Nysa's first Disney trip to seeing the history of San Fran Up, close and personal with the most amazing sunrise. It will always be one of my most fav memories! #10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan @karanjohar @iamsrk @mickeycontractor @nysadevgan
Meanwhile, Kajol shared some photos from the filming of the Shah Rukh co-starrer that left fans nostalgic. The film managed to win hearts back then and Shah Rukh and Kajol's performances in it were lauded. While fans wait for Shah Rukh to share his thoughts on the film completing 10 years, Kajol and Karan’s posts about My Name Is Khan are taking over the internet.
