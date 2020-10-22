Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's DDLJ set to re release across the world as part of 25th anniversary celebrations

In honour of the silver jubilee celebrations, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'S iconic love story will be re-released across Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, USA and other countries.

and Kajol's legendary love story Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge clocked 25 years on Tuesday, 20 October, and social media was abuzz with photos and throwback videos. The actors themselves changed their Twitter display pictures and name to that of Raj Malhotra and Simran. Now, as per sources, Aditya Chopra's debut film DDLJ is all set to re-release in theatres across the world. Yes, you heard that right.

In honour of the silver jubilee celebrations, the iconic love story will be re-released across Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, USA, UK, Canada, Mauritius, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Switzerland, Estonia and Finland to begin with.

Aditya Chopra's DDLJ shaped romance and pop culture in India and became a cult classic. The film which has been shot across Europe also shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. While theatres in India have re-opened, DDLJ which has been religiously running at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir since its release could not keep up its date on its 25th year as theatres in the state still remain shut.

25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf pic.twitter.com/HHZyPR29f9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 20, 2020

Raj & Simran!

2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in! I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you#25YearsOfDDLJ @yrf@iamsrk #AdityaChopra pic.twitter.com/ikkKFef6F1 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) October 20, 2020

DDLJ was made on a budget of Rs 4 crore and had emerged as a blockbuster in 1995. It had collected Rs 89 crore in India and Rs 13.50 crore in overseas markets. The film's total box office collection stood at Rs 102.50 crore worldwide back then. In today’s inflation adjusted value, DDLJ’s collection stands at a staggering Rs 455 crore in India and Rs 69 crore in overseas territories, taking the total worldwide collections to a phenomenal Rs 524 crore. Phew!

