Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to reunite on screen for film with Rajkumar Hirani?

If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to reunite with Kareena Kapoor Khan on screen once again. Here's what we know.

fans have been waiting for his big return to the screen for a long time now, and while reports about the same keep doing the rounds, an official confirmation is yet underway. Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero co-starring and and while the movie did not work very well at the box office, the movie did receive a lot of appreciation from fans for VFX as well as acting from the stars.

And while we are yet to hear about the actor's next project, reports have it that Shah Rukh has finally said yes to a film with Rajkumar Hirani. A movie with the director has been in the news for a while now, however, soon after, Shah Rukh's tweet denying having said yes to any film left fans heartbroken once again. Now, it looks like that might be happening soon after all. In addition, the reports that have no come up suggest that B-town's bebo, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also said yes to taking up the role of the female lead in the film.

Well, one might now rightly agree that this news is overwhelming and fans couldn't have asked for more. Now all that's left is for the trio to make an official announcement about the association. It looks like fans will now finally stop trending their demands about the announcement of SRK's next. What do you think?

Credits :Filmfare

