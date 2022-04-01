Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to resume shooting for Atlee's film next week; Details Inside.

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed in February 2022 that Shah Rukh Khan had briefly shot for Atlee's film in Mumbai that month. Now, almost a month since then and wrapping up Pathaan's shoot in Spain, SRK will resume filming for Atlee's project from next week in Mumbai. According to a latest report in ETimes, next week's shoot will also see Nayanthara joining SRK.

A source revealed to the portal, "Nayanthara will be joining the actor in this schedule, which will go on for about 10 days in Mumbai." The action-packed film went on floors in September 2021 in Pune and has since been filmed in small schedules across few months. Before leaving for Spain, SRK had shot with Atlee and Nayanthara in Mumbai in February. Looks like the upcoming schedule might be a continuation of the earlier one.

Earlier, a trade source had revealed details about the February Mumbai shoot to Pinkvilla. "Atlee's movie is one of the hottest movies of the year. A huge set has been put up in Film City Studios in Goregaon, Mumbai where Atlee, Shah Rukh, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra will be shooting certain crucial action and dramatic portions of the movie," the source had said.

SRK is touted to play a double role in the film. After wrapping up the brief April schedule, King Khan will reportedly move on to Raju Hirani's film. As per the report, Hirani's film is expected to go on floors from 16 April. The social comedy will see SRK in the lead role and Vicky Kaushal will make a cameo. Not just that, Taapsee Pannu is rumoured to be the leading lady but there's no confirmation as yet.

ALSO READ: PICS: Shah Rukh Khan obliges fans with selfies at Dubai airport as he returns home after Pathaan shoot