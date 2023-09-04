Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan fever takes over Kolkata; FIRST SHOW to screen at 5 am

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The hype around the film has been on top since its announcement. Since the release of the trailer of Jawan which was unveiled on August 31, fans are eagerly waiting to see the magic of SRK's new avatar on the big screens. Directed by Atlee, this collaboration marks Shah Rukh's first venture with the renowned South director. Amidst the anticipation, a new report of Kolkata getting the first show of Jawan surfaced. Due to popular demand, the 'city of joy' got the first show of Jawan and will be first screened at 5 a.m. on September 7, 2023.

Kolkata gets first show of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan

Ahead of the release of Jawan, the city of joy, Kolkata exceptionally took over the fever of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan as the first show of the movie will be screened at 5 a.m. on September 7 at Miraj Cinemas.

On the other hand, Raxsaul's small center near the Bihar-Nepal border, with a population of 232,969, is buzzing with the 'Jawan' movie fever as well. Theater owners in Raxsaul are adding more shows to meet the massive demand for Jawan. With this, the Jawan advance booking mania now moves to mass movie centers.

Recently, the makers of the film organized an audio launch event in Chennai on August 30. The event was attended by Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra, Anirudh, and others apart from Shah Rukh.

And, on August 31, the trailer of Jawan was unveiled at Dubai's Burj Khalifa in a most adventurous way. Thousands of fans gathered near the Burj Khalifa to experience the scene.

Meanwhile, Jawan is set to release on September 7, 2023. Deepika Padukone will be making a special appearance in the film.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan recites viral dialogue 'bete ko haath lagane...' from Jawan trailer; Dubai fans go gaga