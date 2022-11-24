Shah Rukh Khan and Priyamani to collaborate again for Jawan after Chennai Express? Here's what we know

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most-anticipated movies. The film also features Tamil actors Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu. Jawan marks Atlee's first directorial venture in Bollywood. The movie is all set for release in theatres on June 2, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Now, according to the latest reports, Priyamani is all set to reunite with Shah Rukh for Jawan. The duo earlier collaborated in Rohit Shetty's action comedy film, Chennai Express, where they grooved to the song One Two Three Four.

According to India Today, Priyamani will be seen shaking a leg with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. The shoot of the song was wrapped in the month of September in Chennai and it is said to be the main highlight of Jawan. The song has been shot in a jail setup and the makers left no stone unturned in making sure that the track is mounted on the largest scale. Reportedly, Priyamani and Shah Rukh's song has been shot in Hindi and Tamil.

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan's first look

In June, this year, Shah Rukh unveiled the first posters of Jawan and called it a special project. The announcement was also accompanied by a one-and-a-half-minute video. Talking about Jawan, Shah Rukh said in a statement, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come."

Shah Rukh Khan work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen next in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in the lead. He also has Siddharth Anand's next action thriller film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.