Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to begin filming for Maneesh Sharma's directorial Tiger 3 this month; Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been sending their fans into a frenzy with either new announcements or their upcoming film looks. Fans have been pretty excited ever since it was announced that Salman Khan will be doing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and SRK will be featuring in the former's Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film went on floors last year in March. Now, according to the recent updates, SRK and Salman will kickstart filming for Tiger 3 this month.

A report in ETimes said: "Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting his part for Tiger 3 by the end of this month.'' Meanwhile, Salman and Shah Rukh are currently shooting for their respective home productions right now. The Dabangg actor was recently spotted in Film City for the shooting of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor is filming for Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara in Chennai, which he will be shooting for till the end of the month. Later, he will travel back to Mumbai and shoot for Tiger 3. SRK will reportedly be seen playing the role of a RAW officer.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his extended turn in Tiger 3. "Much like Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has to shoot for about 10 days with Salman on Tiger 3. It's a role reversal of sorts in terms of the number of shoot days, but the dynamic of character cameo in both the films is diametrically different. While Salman has a chopper-bound entry in Pathaan, a special introduction scene is being designed for SRK in Tiger 3, the details of which have been kept under wraps for now," revealed a source close to the development. Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

