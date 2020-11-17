Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan keen on doing a crossover as Tiger and Pathan in each other's films?

According to a latest report, the foes-turned-friends actors are keen on doing a crossover and are most likely to appear as Tiger and Pathan in each other's films.

Trust and to surprise their fans with small details and the stars often do it with great panache. While Salman has been delivering massive box office hits year after year, Shah Rukh Khan has seen a slump ever since his film Zero tanked in 2018. As reports suggest, SRK will be returning with Pathan and has also joined hands with well-known south filmmaker Atlee. Salman, on the other hand, will soon start with Tiger 3 after wrapping up Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

According to a latest report, the foes-turned-friends actors are keen on doing a crossover. According to a latest report in Bollywood Hungama, SRK and Salman are making plans to appear in a cameo role in Tiger 3 and Pathan. Yes, you heard that right. The report reveals that Salman will be making a cameo appearance in Pathan as the extremely popular Tiger.

Likewise, SRK will reportedly appear in a cameo role as his character from Pathan in Tiger 3. Citing sources, the report revealed that Salman will be shooting for around 12 days for Pathan and then will move on to Tiger 3. As for SRK, the actor is set to join Salman when he begins shooting for Tiger 3.

This is not the only cameo on cards for SRK, the actor will also be briefly seen in 's Laal Singh Chaddha and , and Amitabh Bachchan's Brahmastra.

