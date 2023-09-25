WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan pose together during Ganpati Darshan at CM Eknath Shinde's residence

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the many festivals celebrated across the country. But it’s popular among people living in Maharashtra. Just like many B-town celebs, the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Sambhaji Shinde also welcomed Bappa at his residence. Recently, Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Suniel Shetty, Pankaj Tripathi, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, and Pooja Hegde among others were spotted arriving at the politician’s home for Ganpati Darshan.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan pose together

A while ago, the most loved Khans of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted at the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Sambhaji Shinde’s residence to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa. The Khan duo also posed with the CM and his acquaintance at their residence. In the video, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor is seen standing with folded hands in front of the Ganesha idol as the priest recites prayers. He then offered the flowers to the Lord. Salman came to the politician’s house accompanied by his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband actor Aayush Sharma.

Take a look at the video:

Shah Rukh Khan at CM Eknath Shinde's residence for Ganpati darshan

Jawan headliner Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted at the residence of CM Eknath Shinde along with his manager. He was given a warm welcome by the CM who offered him a bouquet, a Lord Ganpati idol, and a shawl. They later posed with the entire family of the CM of Mumbai.

Take a look:

Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Suniel Shetty, and Pankaj Tripathi at Ganesh Aarti

Apart from these stars, Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Suniel Shetty, and Pankaj Tripathi were also spotted at CM’s residence. In the video, the four actors were seen enjoying the Ganesh Aarti. Each one of them held a musical instrument with them and played it in sync with the others performing the Aarti. Of all, Jaggu Dada went all out and entertained everyone with his peculiar antics he is famous for. They then extended their prayers to Bappa before leaving the premises.

Take a look at the video: