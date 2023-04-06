Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to celebrate 60th birth year and 30 years of Karan Arjun with Tiger Vs Pathaan

The YRF Spy Universe is getting bigger and bigger by the day. Pathaan, their last movie outing, shattered all records by grossing over Rs 1050 crores at the worldwide box office. The makers are aggressively sharing and confirming details about their upcoming films from the Spy Universe. Yash Raj Films is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that their universe of spy films consists of the biggest names from across the board.

Yash Raj Films Is Aggressively Working On Their Upcoming Spy Films

In the last two days, we have known that War 2 will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and will have Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR sharing screen space, apart from the fact that the film will start rolling by the end of the year. It is also confirmed that Siddharth Anand will be directing the fusion film of Pathaan and Tiger tentatively titled Tiger Vs Pathaan, where Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be pitted against eachother. The film shall start rolling early next year. Both the spy films are to release by the end of 2025 and that's quite a big deal if you look at it because no other production house in India can boast of making integrated films at this frequency.

Tiger Vs Pathaan Is Pegged As The Biggest Upcoming Film Of Indian Cinema

Tiger Vs Pathaan is by far the biggest upcoming film of the Indian Film Industry. It includes two of the country's biggest stars, pitted against eachother. Their legacy and history makes it an unmissable movie event. By the time the film is out, there will be two other films from the spy universe that will have released, namely Tiger 3 and War 2, each of which will make the crossover film even grander than it is made to look. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be sharing screen space for the first time in a full fledged action role after 30 years. The last time the two fought it out was during Karan Arjun, which was a historic blockbuster too, breaking all initial records and selling over 3 crore movie tickets at the ticket window. Over time, it has also developed a cult status, to the point that the crossover episode of Shah Rukh and Salman in Pathaan also had a Karan Arjun reference.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's 60th Birth Year Will Be Graced By The Release Of Tiger Vs Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be celebrating their 60th birth year with Tiger Vs Pathaan. Whether it's a coincidence or not, to have the two greats come together for a full fledged actioner after 30 years, in their 60th birth year, is for the people to wonder. Whatever be the case, it sure is going to set the box office of fire with never seen before ticketing pressure.

Advertisement

The Indian Film Indsutry Shall Have More Crossovers, Universes And Multistarrers In The Years To Come

A project celebrating the two was long due and it is finally happening. The industry is optimistic again, after an overall dull first quarter with only a couple of films doing worth-while business theatrically. The industry is going the Hollywood way and that means we shall have more multistarrers, more crossovers and more universes in the times to come. It makes sense as well since movie-watching in theatres is expensive and the audiences need a bang for their buck, which they can get more often than not when they see more stars grace the silver screens.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the YRF Spy Universe.

ALSO READ: Yash Raj Films confirms their Spy Universe line-up till 2025: Tiger 3, War 2 and Pathaan Vs Tiger are up next