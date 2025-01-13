Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to come together for a film? Sonu Sood's posts will leave you excited for sure
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan is always the most awaited onscreen collaboration and now Sonu Sood has dropped some posts that promise to leave you excited.
Are Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for a film? Sonu Sood’s recent posts promise to leave you excited. Sonu’s film Fateh, which also marks his directorial debut, was released in cinemas on January 10, 2025. He has been engaging in fun interactive sessions with his fans. Earlier, he joked about planning Fateh 2 with SRK and now he has added Salman into the mix.
On January 12, 2025, during a Q&A session on X (formerly Twitter), a fan posted an old picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Sonu Sood flexing their biceps together and said, “Fateh 2 Ki photo leak Ho gyi! (Photo leaked from Fateh 2).” Sonu quoted the tweet saying, “Fateh 2 is all set (red heart emojis).”
Another user asked him how Salman Khan felt about the movie. Sonu replied, “Salman is like a big brother.” He joked about having the superstar do a cameo in Fateh 2. He said, “For Fateh -2 will request him for a special appearance @BeingSalmanKhan.”
One netizen asked, “What was Salman’s first reaction to your film?” In response, Sonu revealed, “Salman bhai loved the single shot action sequence.”
Have a look at the tweets!
Fans loved Sonu Sood’s idea of collaborating with Salman Khan and couldn’t help but hope for it to come true. One person said, “That will be awesome,” while another wrote, “want to see him in a brutal manner!”
Previously, Sonu Sood and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together in the film Happy New Year. It is a heist comedy directed by Farah Khan. The ensemble cast of the 2014 movie also includes Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah, and Jackie Shroff.
Meanwhile, Sonu Sood and Salman Khan have shared the screen in the action comedy Dabangg.
