Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s 5 most VIRAL moments over the years that broke the Internet

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are irrefutably the most popular actors in India, and are the undisputed Kings of Bollywood. Their fan following is unparalleled, and their superstardom remains untouched by any other actors of this generation. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan shared screen space in the 1995 film Karan Arjun, post which they made special appearances in each other’s movies. While Salman is said to have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan, SRK will be a part of Salman’s Tiger 3. Salman Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today, and the superstar celebrated his special day with family and friends. Among those who attended the bash were Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, Suniel Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur, Pooja Hegde, and others. A video of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan hugging each other at the bash has gone viral on social media. Salman Khan came to see off Shah Rukh, and the two shared an adorable moment during which they held hands, and posed together for the media. They also embraced each other in a hug, creating an iconic moment that their fans will remember for years to come. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share an unbreakable bond, and their camaraderie over the years has been winning over their fans’ hearts. This isn’t the first time that Shah Rukh and Salman have hit the headlines for their much-adored camaraderie. Here’s looking at 5 other times the two biggest superstars of our country broke the Internet with their appearances together!

When Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan enjoyed bicycle ride in Mumbai Rarely do fans get to see a glimpse of Bollywood celebrities in public. So imagine their delight when Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan explored the streets of Mumbai on their bicycles! SRK and Salman were seen riding their bicycles, and Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan also accompanied them. The ‘bhai bhai’ moment broke the Internet in 2016! In fact, Shah Rukh also shared a picture of them on their bicycles, and tweeted, “Bhai bhai on bike bike. No pollution…bhai says “Michael Lal Cylcle Lal.”” Check it out below!

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan hugged each other at Baba Siddiqui’s iftaar party Baba Siddiqui hosts Iftaar party every year which is graced by celebs from the entertainment industry. Salman and Shah Rukh never miss Baba Siddiqui’s iftaar party, and back in 2013, a video of them greeting and hugging each other had gone viral on the Internet. It remains an iconic moment, to date.

When Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan watched Karan Arjun together In 2018, Salman Khan shared a video of him and Shah Rukh Khan watching their film Karan Arjun together. Sharing the video, Salman wrote, " Karan + Arjun... fond memories." The video shows the song Yeh Bandhan Toh from their 1995 film Karan Arjun playing on television. After a few seconds, the camera switches to the other side showing the audience that includes Salman and Shah Rukh. Salman is seen with his arm around SRK, and both can’t stop smiling as they reminisced fond memories from years ago.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at Arpita Khan’s pre-wedding function Back in 2014, fans saw another Karan Arjun moment as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan posed with Arpita Khan on the occasion of her mehndi ceremony. A picture shared by Atul Agnihotri showed Shah Rukh and Salman kissing Arpita’s forehead, and it is just too cute! Back then Shah Rukh talked about their reunion at an event and said, “Not with arrogance but with utmost humility I say that Salman and me have had many moments of happiness in our lives and very few moments of sorrow but one thing which I can assure is that we will always be there for each other in life to share each other’s moments of happiness and despair.” He added, “Arpita is close to me too. I have seen grow in front of eyes so the essence here was that our sister was getting married and we had to be there”.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had a blast at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception. They were seen singing together, and videos from the wedding went viral on social media. While Salman sang ‘Jumme Ki Raat’, Shah Rukh Khan grooved to the song. Clearly, the two had a blast!

Which of these Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan moments are your favourite?

