Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s Tiger vs Pathaan to be directed by Siddharth Anand

The YRF spy Universe has delivered three blockbusters. In 2012, Salman Khan took charge as Tiger aka. Avinash Singh Rathore in Ek Tha Tiger, and followed it up with Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. A year later, in 2019, Hrithik Roshan made an impact as agent Kabir in War. And most recently, Sidharth Anand delivered the action thriller Pathaan, with Shah Rukh Khan in lead. All the movies smashed records at the box office. And now, audiences are all set to see two of the biggest crowd-pullers of the Indian film industry Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in a ruthless face-off in Tiger vs Pathaan.

Sidharth Anand to direct Tiger vs Pathaan

Earlier, the scriptwriter of Pathaan, Shridhar Raghavan had revealed that audiences can expect a two-hero project featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan (possibly a crossover film with Pathaan and Tiger). To everyone’s excitement, this has been confirmed! According to the latest reports, sources confirmed that Aditya Chopra is entrusting Sidharth Anand to direct the biggest action spectacle of Bollywood.

Sidharth helmed Pathaan and drove the film to massive success, making it the all-time highest-grossing Hindi film. The source shared, “Aditya Chopra believes Sidharth Anand is the right person to deliver the never been seen before action spectacle between two Boly giants with Tiger vs Pathaan. Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since Karan Arjun and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount Tiger vs Pathaan as the biggest film that India has ever produced.” They also added that "the film should go down in the history of Indian cinema as a record-smashing blockbuster.”

YRF Spy Universe

YRF Spy Universe is now one the biggest IP’s in Indian cinema with all projects from the mighty franchise like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & now Pathaan, setting new benchmarks in Indian cinema globally. Meanwhile, the latest reports suggest that Ayan Mukerji will direct War 2. This film will be yet another addition to the YRF spy universe.

