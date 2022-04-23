Shah Rukh Khan and Sanya Malhotra shoot an intense action sequence for Atlee’s film? Find Out

Sanya Malhotra is one of the most talented actresses of the current generation. She has been a part of several films in recent times that have been loved by the audiences. She is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Love Hostel which also starred Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey. Amidst all this, there is a rumour that she will be working with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s untitled next. Well, there has been no confirmation regarding the same but the latest reports suggest that the actress shot for a high-octane stunt sequence along with King Khan.

As per reports in Mid-Day, Sanya Malhotra has been having quite a busy schedule. She has been juggling between the shoot of Guneet Monga’s film in Madhya Pradesh and Atlee’s untitled next. The actress apparently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up a chunk of Monga’s film in Madhya Pradesh and started shooting for Atlee’s film the next day. In keeping with the mood of the actioner, director Atlee had lined up high-octane stunts for the week-long stint. Although Sanya is new to this genre, she reportedly picked up the basics of handling a gun quickly.

A source close to Atlee’s film revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Sanya Malhotra had to film high-intensity stunts during the schedule. Undergoing gun training for four to five days before the shoot would have been ideal but since the actress had a packed schedule she could not do so. So, before facing the camera, she underwent an intense prep of a few hours that familiarised her with the working of guns.

