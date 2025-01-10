Shah Rukh Khan and Sonu Sood to reunite after Happy New Year? Fateh actor’s response will leave you excited
Sonu Sood, who has previously shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Happy New Year, recently opened up about plans for a reunion with him in a film.
Shah Rukh Khan and Sonu Sood have worked together in the film Happy New Year. The latter has been busy promoting his latest movie, Fateh. During a recent interactive session with fans, Sonu was asked if he had any plans to reunite with SRK on the screen. His response about making Fateh 2 with King Khan promises to leave you excited.
On January 9, 2025, Sonu Sood had a Q&A session with fans on X (formerly Twitter). One person asked him, “SRK sir ke sath koi movie plan ki hai ya nahi bhai 10 saal se zyada ho gya happy new year kiye huye (Have you planned any movie with SRK sir? Brother, it has been more than 10 years since Happy New Year). Good luck bhai for #Fateh Insha Allah Blockbuster rahegi apki ye film (It will be a blockbuster).”
Reacting to this, Sonu stated, “Fateh -2 plan kar lenge bhai ke saath (Will plan Fateh-2 with brother). @iamsrk,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.
Have a look at his tweet!
Some Shah Rukh Khan fans got extremely excited about Sonu Sood’s reply and hoped for their collaboration in the future. One person said, “Please do!!,” while another wrote, “Manifesting this soon.”
The 2014 film Happy New Year is a heist comedy directed by Farah Khan. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Sonu Sood, the ensemble cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah, and Jackie Shroff.
Sonu Sood also talked about his Dabangg co-star Salman Khan during the Q&A. Auser asked, “Bhaiyya ji One word for #ChulbulPanday!” to which the actor replied, “Salman bhai jaan hai apni (Salman brother is my life) @BeingSalmanKhan.” Check it out!
Meanwhile, Sonu Sood’s action thriller film Fateh, which also marks his directorial debut, has released in cinemas today, January 10.
