Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan to play THESE roles in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller?

The superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is getting ready to make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies. Even though it will be her initial foray into acting, it is being said that she will make her acting debut on the big screens with her father Shah Rukh. Interestingly, Sujoy Ghosh, who is known for hit movies like Kahaani 2 and Badla, previously announced that he would be directing his upcoming feature with Suhana and SRK. And now, new updates have come forward.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana to play spy and handler

As per reports by IndiaToday, Shah Rukh Khan’s role in Sujoy Ghosh's film will not be limited to just being a cameo. In fact, it will be an extended role, similar to what he played in Dear Zindagi co-starring Alia Bhatt. A source said, “SRK is not making a cameo in Sujoy Ghosh’s next. In fact, his role will be a pivotal one, which helps Suhana’s character in the movie.”

At the same time, if reports are to be believed then Ghosh's film will be a thriller spy story as a statement said, “Sujoy’s film will be a spy thriller with Suhana taking on the lead role as a spy. Every spy needs a handler and guess who Suhana’s handler will be in the movie? It is none other than Shah Rukh Khan!” Moreover, it is believed that the pre-production for the movie is already on the go.

About the upcoming project

Sujoy Ghosh and Shah Rukh Khan have previously worked together on the production front for the film Badla, which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.

Work front

Shah Rukh Khan is all ready for his film Jawan to hit the big screen on September 7.

Moreover, King Khan's daughter is gearing up to make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's Hindi adaptation of The Archies. In this upcoming film, the 23-year-old actress shares the screen with Agastya Nanda, the grandson of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, and Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Mark your calendars, for those who might not know, this highly anticipated movie is set to premiere on Netflix on December 7. The teaser, which was unveiled earlier this year, garnered a positive response from eager audiences, heightening anticipation for its release.

