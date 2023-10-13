Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki is NOT postponed; details inside

This year has been quite an eventful year for Shah Rukh Khan. Both his films, Pathaan and Jawan broke massive records at the box office. Now, after these two power-packed successful ventures, fans have eagerly been waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated, Dunki. While the news of Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial is scheduled to be released this Christmas, rumors were rife suggesting the postponement of its release. However, we have now learned that the film is not getting postponed.

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki to release on Christmas 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s next collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani in Dunki has been a hot topic of discussion ever since its announcement. The film slated to hit the theatres on Christmas 2023 has got fans all the more excited. On the other hand, rumor mills were quite active suggesting that the release date of the film had been postponed. However, the makers, in the latest update, have cleared all the air and confirmed that there is no postponement in the release and that the film will be released on Christmas 2023 only.

It is worth mentioning that SRK had also confirmed the same during the press show of his last release Jawan, while mentioning he brought his film on national events like the Republic Day with Pathaan, Janmashtami with Jawan, and now Christmas with Dunki.

About Dunki

The highly anticipated Dunki is a film based on immigrants, primarily Indians, who take risky and illegal routes to cross international borders for countries like the USA. The social drama will mark the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and the ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Apart from SRK, the film stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead, along with Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance.

Remarkably, a source close to the development had exclusively shared with Pinkvilla that Dunki will have a full-fledged release in the international belts on December 21. “Dunki team is going ahead with a full-day release on December 21 and not just late-night premiere shows. The idea is to maximize on word of mouth and get the audience excited for the conventional weekend from Friday to Sunday. SRK is the biggest Indian name in the international belts and with the support of global holidays, Dunki will do unimaginable numbers in the four-day weekend period before getting into the Christmas holiday,” the source shared.

