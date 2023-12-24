Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan
A couple of days after the release of Dunki, the makers hosted a special screening of the Shah Rukh Khan-headlined movie at the Rashtrapati Bhavan of India.
Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and other actors are currently successfully entertaining audiences on the big screen. While that’s going on, a special screening of Dunki was also hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for imminent dignitaries today. According to a report by ANI, the announcement was made by the team of the Rajkumar Hirani-backed movie through an official statement.
Rajkumar Hirani says he was enamored by Shah Rukh Khan’s charm
Rajkumar Hirani joined hands with SRK and came with this class of a movie after the success of Pathaan and Jawan. While talking to News18, the filmmaker said that he was enamored by Shah Rukh’s charm. He added that when the actor would come for his shot, he would put on an eye mask and earplugs. “Once he finished, my assistant would tell me, 'Sir, shot khatam ho gaya hai,’ and then I would open my eyes,” he laughed. "Jokes apart, he is an amazing actor and an even better person," Hirani added.
Sharing why it took him so many years to collaborate with the megastar, the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. director said, “It took me two years to graduate from the film institute and by that time, Shah Rukh Khan had become a huge star (laughs). So, I had to wait for 20 years to collaborate with him on a film.”
About Dunki
The film showcases the hustle of Hardy (played by Shah Rukh Khan) and his friends living in a small village in Punjab named Laltu. They collectively dream of flying to London for better opportunities. However, they fail to pass the immigration exam despite taking appropriate coaching. But that didn’t demotivate them to give up on their dream. All of them then take the 'donkey flight' route and try to enter England illegally facing multiple obstacles and facing near-death experiences. In the 2 hours and 41 minutes window, the makers try to tap into all the emotions.
On December 21, the movie was released after multiple Drops featuring trailers and song releases. As reported by Pinkvilla, Dunki has collected Rs 73 crores nett in its first 3-day weekend. However, it’s speculated that the movie will make it to the Rs 100 crore club on its fourth day.
