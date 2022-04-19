Shah Rukh Khan announces 'Dunki' with Rajkumar Hirani & Taapsee Pannu: Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle

Shah Rukh Khan fans hold your breath as it is time for yet another big film announcement. The actor had taken the internet by storm with the launch of the teaser of Pathaan. The reports of him doing a film with Rajkumar Hirani had been going on for a long time now and today finally the duo have taken to their social media to make this huge revelation. SRK is collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki with Taapsee Pannu being the leading lady in the film.