Shah Rukh Khan announces Pathaan with Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, to release on Jan 25, 2023; WATCH

The over 3 years of wait has finally come to an end for Shah Rukh Khan fans today. The superstar has just announced his film Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham with a kick ass teaser. Starring Shah Rukh in the lead, Pathan is directed by Siddharth Anand and backed by Yash Raj Films. The film has been the talk of the town since it went on floors. Shah Rukh's look with long hair also had leaked on the internet from the sets and since then, fans were excited for King Khan's return to the screen after Zero.

Sharing the video, Shah Rukh, Deepika and John announced the release date. He wrote, "I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you." In the video, John and Deepika can be seen introducing Pathaan and explaining how no one knows how he got the name. In the end, Shah Rukh is heard introducing himself and asking everyone to wait just a little longer to meet him. The film is all set to release on January 25, 2023.

WATCH Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John announcing Pathaan:

The announcement video has been directed by Siddharth Anand himself and it also revealed that the action spectacle will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is all set to portray the story of a spy agent who will go to any length to protect his nation. With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's break after Zero comes to an end. The superstar's fans had been eagerly awaiting the announcement and as soon as it came today, they went berserk. The film has been shot in several locations in Mumbai, Spain as well as Dubai.

Also Read|Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to head to Spain for Siddharth Anand directorial in March