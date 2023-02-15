Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was Aditya Chopra’s chance to give YRF a new life

Yash Raj Film’s The Romantics is a docu-series that reveals a lot of inside secrets of the production house and the films made by Aditya Chopra and Yash Chopra. The series was released on Netflix on February 14 and the show is special also because it features Aditya Chopra’s rarest of a rare interviews. In his interviews which appear in the web series, the director recalled going through a low phase where YRF studios gave back-to-back flop films. Aditya remembered that it was Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi that gave YRF studios a new lease of life.

Talking about Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Aditya Chopra revealed that he needed to give YRF studios a big successful film which he would have to do it himself. He further added that to make sure his film was a sure-shot hit, he went to London to write his story. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was indeed a hit film which was loved by everyone and Anushka Sharma couldn’t have had a better debut in Bollywood. But Aditya also said that the problem everyone had was how would Anushka’s character not recognize her own husband in a changed avatar in the film. The film would fail in its premise and that’s when SRK came in. He agreed to play the role of Surinder/Raj. Further Anushka recalled that she was only 19 when she had signed this film and Aditya was adamant on keeping her casting a secret. The filmmaker told the actress she couldn’t even tell her parents. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi not only gave the production banner renewed life but also a grand launch to Anushka’s career.

The Romantics

The streaming giant has globally released The Romantics on Feb 14, 2023, as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the ‘Father of Romance’ in India because of his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc. The Romantics has been directed by Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise. The Oscar & Emmy-nominated film-maker’s docu-series, The Romantics, will open up the year for Netflix’s unscripted slate in India in 2023.

The star-packed docu-series will feature 35 leading voices of the Hindi film industry, including the mega-stars who have closely worked with YRF through its existence, and dive into the history of Bollywood through the lens of YRF’s impact in making Bollywood and it’s leading stars a household name globally.