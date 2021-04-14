Shah Rukh Khan apologies to the KKR fans after the loss against Mumbai Indians: Disappointing performance

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan tweeted and apologized to the fans of his IPL cricket team KKR after they lost a close yet crucial match against Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai Indians.

In the second IPL 2021 match for both Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, KKR got defeated by Rohit Sharma led MI by merely 10 runs. In a rather intense game, Mumbai Indians batted the first innings with Suryakumar Yadav making 56 runs, and captain Rohit Sharma’s 43 contributed to a total of 152. Yet in the last over of the match, Mumbai Indians’ Trent Boult was able to defend 15 runs with Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik still paddling their bats on the pitch.

KKR dropped the match in hand by 10 runs and the team owner took to his Twitter handle and dropped a morose tweet where he mentioned an apology to the fans of KKR for the ‘Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders’. On April 11th, SRK had made a cheerful tweet when KKR registered an epic win against Sunrisers Hyderabad which was also their 100th IPL win. KKR batsmen kept losing their wickets to MI spinners in a match that looked mostly in their favor. Fans of SRK and KKR reacted strongly to his tweet as they shared the heartbreaking moment in vain.

Take a look at SRK’s tweet here:

Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2021

KKR has another match lined up on April 18th with Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Balangore who registered the very first win of this IPL season by defeating Mumbai Indians. Far as cinema goes, SRK was last seen in the Hindi trailer of R.Madhavan’s passion project Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, where he is doing a guest appearance in the Hindi version of the film. The same role will be played by Suriya in the Tamil version, which is that of a news anchor/talk show host.

