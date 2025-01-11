Shah Rukh Khan applied honey on his face to attract flies during death scene in Devdas, reveals Vikramaditya Motwane; ‘The man’s mind is working non-stop…’

There are multiple reasons why Shah Rukh Khan lives in the hearts of his millions of fans. One among them is his dedication to his craft and how he is always looking for ways to improve his performance. In a recent interview, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane recalled how SRK applied honey on his face to attract flies during the death scene in Devdas. Motwanen said King Khan’s mind is working non-stop. Read on!

Recently, Vikramaditya Motwane and other filmmakers and actors were in an interview with The Lallantop. While responding to the audience’s questions, the Lootera director shared an anecdote from when they were filming for the iconic 2002 movie, Devdas. Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s ethos and dedication, as a director, Motwane recalled that they were shooting the scene in which SRK’s character is dying.

To make his acting and the scene look as realistic as possible, King Khan came up with a plan. He requested the people on set to bring him honey. First, everyone was confused as to why the Jawan actor wanted it. Some even thought he wanted to eat it. But Shah Rukh simply asked them to bring honey. He then applied it all over his face. Later on, everyone on set realized that he wanted to attract the flies on his face to mimic a dying person.

“This he has thought of, nobody else. Normally this is a director’s decision but Shah Rukh has thought of this. In the middle of makeup, lying down, in position, the man’s mind is working non-stop constantly to think how he can make the moment better. That is the ethos of Shah Rukh Khan,” stated Vikramaditya Motwane.

To refresh your memory, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period romantic drama film is based on the 1917 novel by the same name, penned by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Devdas also starred Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher and others.

